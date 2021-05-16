CBI arrests two CDSCO medical device officers in Rs 3.50 lakh bribery case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two medical device officers of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in Ahmedabad in a Rs 3.50 lakh bribery case.

The probe agency on Sunday (May 16, 2021) said that it has apprehended Parag Bhushan Gautam along with his colleague R Mohan.

A case was registered against the accused and it was alleged that he demanded undue advantage of Rs 3.50 lakh from the complainant (who is into manufacturing of orthopaedic implants) for showing him a favour. It was further alleged that the inspection of the complainant's unit was done in respect of the issue of a medical device manufacturing license (MD-9) by Gautam and Mohan.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting the said bribe. Searches were also conducted at their premises.

Cash of over Rs 13.90 lakh and some documents were recovered from the premises of Gautam, while Rs 11.40 lakh cash was recovered from Mohan's house.

Both the arrested accused were produced before the Competent Court at Ahmedabad on Sunday.

