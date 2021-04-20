हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBI raids

CBI arrests two National Insurance Company officials from Srinagar in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an Administrative Officer and Senior Divisional Manager of National Insurance Company, Srinagar in a bribery case of Rs 2 lakh.

File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Administrative Officer and Senior Divisional Manager of National Insurance Company, Srinagar in a bribery case of Rs 2 lakh.

According to the CBI, a case was registered against the accused on a complaint that a dealing official who was later identified as Nahida, an Administrative Officer with National Insurance Company Ltd., Srinagar demanded a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh from the complainant to settle a personal accident claim of her father who died in a road accident.

The complainant further alleged that after negotiation, the bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh was demanded, as the first installment to release the part claim. It was also alleged that the said accused would be sharing the bribe with seniors. 

CBI laid a trap and caught the Nahida while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 2 Lakh from the complainant. During the investigation, the role of Ravikant Goel, Senior Divisional Manager (Scale-IV) was also revealed and he was also arrested.

The CBI later conducted search operations at the premises including residential/official of the accused in Srinagar and Chandigarh. Cash of Rs one lakh(approx), bank deposits of Rs 30 lakh (approx), and some documents related to bank accounts, shares, property, other movable assets were recovered from the premises of Senior Divisional Manager, the CBI statement said.

