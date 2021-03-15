हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Army

CBI books 17 Army officials over bribery allegations in SSB recruitment exam

The searches were conducted at 30 places including Base Hospital, Cantonment, other Army establishments on March 15. 

CBI books 17 Army officials over bribery allegations in SSB recruitment exam
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against 17 Army officials including Lieutenant Colonel, Major, Naib Subedar and Sepoy, on Monday (March 15) for alleged corruption in the recruitment of Army officers through Service Selection Board (SSB) centres. 

The case has also been filed against six others on the allegations pertaining to bribery and irregularities in recruitment of officers and other ranks through SSB. 

The case was registered after complaint from the office of Additional Directorate General, Discipline and Vigilance, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated HQ of Ministry of Defence (Army), DHQ PO, New Delhi. 

The searches were conducted at 30 places including Base Hospital, Cantonment, other Army establishments, civilian areas in 13 cities including Kapurthala, Bhathinda, Delhi, Kaithal, Palwal, Lucknow, Bareili, Gorakhpur, Vishakhapatnam, Jaipur, Guwahati, Jorhat and Chirangon. Several incriminating documents were recovered in the raid which will be sent for scrutiny. 

Meanwhile, the investigation is still on. 

In March, the Indian Army had cancelled an examination for pan-India recruitment of general duty personnel after the paper was found to have been leaked.

Indian ArmyService Selection BoardArmy recruitment scam
