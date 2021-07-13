CBI books official, travel agent for making fake Indian passport for Sri Lankan citizen

Chennai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked a passport officer and travel agent for illegally making an Indian passport for a Sri Lankan citizen in exchange of a bribe.

The agency conducted searches at four places in Madurai and Tirunelveli in connection with the case.

It registered a case against passport officer Veeraputthiram and travel agent Ramesh who were involved in the illegal act.

The CBI has alleged that Veeraputthiram, who currently works as Senior Superintendent at Madurai Passport Centre, accepted a bribe of Rs 45,000 to make an Indian passport for a Sri Lankan citizen

After the passport was made, Ramesh gave paid the sum in three installments to Veeraputthiram.

