CBI books three DDA officials, six others in land scam case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked nine persons including three employees of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in connection with the fake allotment of plots in the Madanpur Khadar area of Delhi.

The agency conducted raids at 14 locations in Delhi, Lucknow and Shamli.

A case was registered against Sudhansu Ranjan, the then Assistant Director of DDA, Ajeet Kumar Bhardwaj, the then Senior Secretariat Assistan of DDA, Darwan Singh, the then Security Guard (W/C) of DDA and other persons.

They have been accused of using false and fabricated documents and manipulation of government record.

