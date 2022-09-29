CBI conducts special campaign 'Operation Garuda' to dismantle illicit drug trafficking networks

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has launched a multi-phase “Operation GARUDA”, which seeks to disrupt, degrade and dismantle drug networks with international linkages through rapid exchange of criminal intelligence on drug trafficking and coordinated law enforcement actions across international jurisdiction through INTERPOL. This global operation was initiated in close coordination with INTERPOL and Narcotics Control Bureau, for combating smuggling of illicit drugs and psychotropic substances, with special focus on Indian Ocean Region.

Notably, Drug trafficking networks with international linkages require law enforcement cooperation across international jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the CBI led global operation, Operation GARUDA, seeks to target drug networks with international footprints for action against handlers, operatives, production zones and support elements. CBI and NCB have been closely coordinating with all States/UTs Police agencies for information exchange, analysis and development of operational information.

During the Operation GARUDA, searches, seizures and arrests were carried out across multiple States/UT in India. Apart from CBI and NCB, eight states/UT Police including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra,Tamil Nadu, Delhi & Manipur have also participated in this Operation.

During this Special Operation from several State Police forces including Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Maharashtra and NCB, around 6600 Suspects/Persons checked; 127 new cases registered and around 175 persons including 6 Absconders/Proclaimed Offenders arrested.

A following bunch of illicit drugs and psychotropic substances were recovered: