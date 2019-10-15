close

Chidambaram

CBI court allows Enforcement Directorate to interrogate P Chidambaram in INX Media case

In a major setback for former union finance minister P Chidambaram, a CBI court in Delhi on Tuesday allowed Enforcement Directorate to interrogate him in INX Media case. 

The ED will first interrogate Chidambaram on October 16 (Wednesday) and if the central probe agency finds it necessary to arrest him, then he would be arrested on Wednesday. If the ED arrests Chidambaram, then he will be produced in the court on October 17 (Thursday) and then the court will decide on ED's application for custody.

The ED will interrogate the 74-year-old Congress in Tihar jail. It is to be noted that Chidambaram has been in Tihar jail since September 5 in the INX Media case. The ED has accused Chidambaram of money laundering in INX Media case and it had filed two pleas on Monday (October 14) to formally arrest Chidambaram and seek his custody.

Chidambaram and his son Karti were named in the INX Media case by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in a Mumbai jail in connection with the murder of Indrani`s daughter Sheena Bora. The ED had also filed a money laundering case against Chidambaram in 2017.

