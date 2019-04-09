CBI files counter affidavit opposing Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail in fodder scam case

New Delhi: The Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) on Tuesday filed a counter affidavit opposing Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail in the multi-crore fodder scam case.

In the counter affidavit, CBI stated that in the "garb of political activities during the elections, Lalu sought for bail, which should not be granted."

Lalu Prasad's bail application before SC in fodder scam case: CBI has filed a counter affidavit opposing the bail. CBI, in its counter affidavit, stated that in the garb of political activities during the elections, Lalu sought for bail, which should not be granted. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/287jb44LYV — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2019

It also said that in any case Lalu has been in a hospital ward for over eight months and indulging in political activities. He has been undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

"During the period in which the petitioner (Lalu Yadav) remained in hospital, he is not only granted a special paying ward with all facilities but he is virtually conducting his political activities from there which would be clear from the list of visitors," the CBI in its reply said, PTI reports.

"It is submitted that simultaneous raising of pleas for bails on medical grounds and bail to guide the party and to carry out all essential responsibilities as a party president in ensuing Lok Sabha elections are mutually contradictory and manifest that in the garb of bail on medical ground the petitioner, in essence, wants to pursue his political activities which is impermissible in law," it added.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo was has been convicted in three cases related to the fodder scam and the Supreme Court had decided to hear his bail plea on April 10.

Last week, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had asked the CBI to file a reply by April 9 and said that his bail plea will be taken up for hearing on April 10.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who is appearing for Lalu, sought urgent listing of the bail plea saying notice has been issued in the matter.

However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the agency needs to file a reply in the matter. "You (CBI) file the reply by April 9. We will take up the matter (Yadav's bail plea) on April 10, the bench said.

Lalu is currently serving his jail term in Ranchi's Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi.

The three cases in which he has been convicted are related to the over Rs 900-crore fodder scam, which pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of money from the treasuries in the Animal Husbandry department in the early 1990s, when Jharkhand was part of Bihar.

(With PTI inputs)