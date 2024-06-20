CBI Files FIR, Begins Darknet Exploration After UGC-NET Exam Paper Allegedly Sold For Lakhs

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a formal complaint (FIR) on Thursday in the UGC-NET paper leak case against unnamed individuals based on a refence from the Union Education Ministry. The National Testing Agency (NTA) held two nationwide shifts of the UGC-NET, 2024 exam on June 18 to select junior research fellows, assistant professors, and PhD scholars.



The paper was reportedly being sold for Rs 5–6 lakh on messaging platforms and was available on the darknet, according to information provided to the University Grants Commission the following day by the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (l4C), sources said. They added that in order to identify and apprehend the perpetrators, the CBI will closely work with the I4C and initiate its own systems and software for darknet exploration.



The inputs from I4C, which is under the Union Home Ministry, "prima-facie indicate that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised," according to the Education Ministry's complaint.



According to the reference note from K Sanjay Murthy, the secretary of the education ministry, "to ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has decided to cancel the aforesaid examination and to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a thorough investigation in the matter."

The FIR now includes the reference note. The complaint's facts appear to show the commission of offences punishable under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against an unknown accused, according to the FIR.

