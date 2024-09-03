Advertisement
RG KAR

CBI Gets 8-Day Custody Of Ex- RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh In Corruption Case

CBI gets custody for eight days in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the state-run medical institution.  

 

Sep 03, 2024
CBI Gets 8-Day Custody Of Ex- RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh In Corruption Case

A Kolkata court has remanded Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, to CBI custody for eight days in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the state-run medical institution. Alongside Ghosh, three other individuals, including his security guard and two vendors, have also been taken into custody.

 CBI's Efforts to Expose a Larger Nexus

During the hearing at Alipore Judges Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) argued for the necessity of custodial interrogation to unravel a broader conspiracy. "We have just arrested four people. There is a large nexus that needs to be exposed, and hence we are asking for their interrogation. We need their custody to unearth the entire nexus," the CBI informed the court.

Arrests Linked to Multiple Allegations

The arrests come in the wake of a tragic incident at the hospital where a 31-year-old trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered. The CBI's investigation, however, primarily focuses on financial misconduct at the institution. Ghosh and the others have been charged under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

 High Court's Intervention and Scope of Investigation

The Calcutta High Court had previously transferred the investigation from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the CBI. The decision followed a petition by an individual named Ali, who sought a more extensive probe into multiple allegations of financial misconduct at the college. The petitioner accused Ghosh of various illegal activities, including the sale of unclaimed corpses, trafficking of biomedical waste, and accepting commissions in exchange for awarding tenders to medicine and medical equipment suppliers.

 Search Operations and Ongoing Investigations

In pursuit of the truth, the CBI has already conducted a day-long search at Ghosh’s residence and subjected him to polygraph tests. These tests relate not only to the alleged financial misconduct but also to the investigation into the recent medic’s murder.

The CBI has also initiated cases against several entities, including M/s Ma Tara Traders, M/s Eshan Café, and M/s Khama Louha, all of which are reportedly connected to the corruption case. The agency’s efforts to bring more individuals to justice continue as they work to dismantle the alleged nexus surrounding the former principal and his associates.

