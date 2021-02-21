CBI issues notice to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife in connection with coal case

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence in Kolkata on Sunday (February 21, 2021) to issue a notice to his wife Rujira Narula in connection with coal case.

A three-member CBI team visited the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew just days ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections.

CBI asked Rujira Narula to appear before the probe agency in connection with on going investigation into the coal scam.

The central agency had filed the case in November 2020 to probe the alleged illegal mining and theft of coal from Kunustoria and Kajoria coal fields of Eastern Coalfield Limited.

It is alleged that the coal mafia paid regular kickbacks to leaders of Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress.

Abhishek Banerjee is seen by many as the political heir of Mamata Banerjee and his rapid rise in the party is said to have alienated many leaders.

Notably, just a few days ago CM Mamata Banerjee had challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to contest an election against her nephew Abhishek Banerjee first and then think of fighting against her.

(This is a breaking news, more details are awaited)