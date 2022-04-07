NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday made its first arrest in connection with the recent killing of eight people in West Bengal's Birbhum district. According to the news agency PTI, a team of six CBI officers probing the case flew down to Mumbai and arrested four suspects on Thursday morning. Through transit remand, they will be produced before the Rampurhat court, where the CBI will seek their custody.

CBI makes first arrests in Birbhum killings, nabs four suspects from Mumbai: Official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 7, 2022

The CBI had on Friday filed cases in connection with the killing of eight people in West Bengal's Birbhum district, shortly after the Calcutta High Court directed the central probe agency to take over the investigation into the case.

It may be mentioned that in Bogtui village, some miscreants had on March 21 set 10 houses on fire, killing at least eight people, including women and children. The Calcutta High Court later on Friday directed the CBI to take over the investigation into the case from the state police and submit a progress report before it at the next date of hearing.

Earlier, a Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CSFL) unit of the CBI visited the site of the crime to collect evidence. TMC leader and former Rampurhat block-1 president Anarul Hossain who has been arrested in connection with the case claimed that he had surrendered before the police.

Police had Friday said Hossain was arrested from outside a hotel near Tarapith, hours after CM Mamata Banerjee had directed the force to nab the TMC leader in connection with the killings.

Following the murder of local Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh in Bogtui village on 21 March, a mob torched several houses in the village, resulting in the deaths of at least 8 people in what is suspected to have been a retaliatory attack.

