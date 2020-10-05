CBI raids Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s premises across India in alleged corruption case

In fresh trouble for senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday (October 5) raided the premises of Karnataka Congress chief in connection with the alleged corruption case against him.

The searches are being conducted today at 14 locations including 9 in Karnataka, 4 in Delhi and one in Mumbai.

Sources told Zee Media that the CBI raided multiple places in Karnataka, Mumbai and some other parts of the country in connection with this case. The CBI raids took place weeks after the BJP-led government in Karnataka allowed the CBI to probe the corruption charges against Shivakumar.

Live TV

Reacting to CBI's raids, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala lashed out at the Karnataka government and called CBI a “puppet”. “The insidious game of intimidation and machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding DK Shivakumar won’t deter us,” Surjewala said.

The insidious game of intimidation & machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding @DKShivakumar won’t deter us. CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yeddyurappa Govt. But, ‘Raid Raj’ is their only ‘Machiavellian Move’ !

1/2 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 5, 2020

“CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yeddyurappa Govt. But, ‘Raid Raj’ is their only Machiavellian Move,” he added.