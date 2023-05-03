topStoriesenglish2602132
CBI Raids Premises Of Ex-CMD Of WAPCOS, Recovers Rs 20 Crore In Cash

WAPCOS Limited, previously known as Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited, is a central public sector enterprise wholly owned by the government.

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 10:24 AM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The CBI on Tuesday recovered a whopping Rs 20 crore in cash from the premises of Rajinder Kumar Gupta, former chairman and managing director (CMD) of WAPCOS Limited, and booked him and his family for allegedly accumulating illicit wealth, officials said. The CBI has filed the FIR against Gupta, his wife Reema Singal, son Gaurav Singal, and daughter-in-law Komal Singal, for amassing assets disproportionate to known sources of income during Gupta's tenure from April 01, 2011 to March 31, 2019, they said.

The CBI teams fanned across 19 locations in Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Sonipat, and Ghaziabad in a coordinated search operation leading to detection of staggering wealth.
During the searches, the agency seized Rs 20 crore in cash, a significant quantity of jewellery, valuable items, and property documents, a CBI spokesperson said.

The spokesperson stated that it was also alleged that Gupta and his family had started a consultancy business after his retirement from service in the name of a private company based in Delhi.

The alleged immovable properties of the accused consist of flats, commercial properties, and a farm house spread across Delhi, Gurugram, Panchkula, Sonipat, and Chandigarh, he said.

WAPCOS Limited, previously known as Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited, is a central public sector enterprise wholly owned by the government and is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

