KOLKATA RAPE-MURDER

CBI Raids Sandip Ghosh's Residence, 14 Others Over 'Financial Irregularities' In RG Kar Hospital

The CBI's anti-corruption branch is also examining the homes and offices of those involved in providing patient care and management supplies.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 10:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
CBI Raids Sandip Ghosh's Residence, 14 Others Over 'Financial Irregularities' In RG Kar Hospital Pic: ANI

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths on Sunday launched search operatons at the premises of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, ex-MSVP Sanjay Vashisth, and 13 others in the Kolkata area. This was part of an investigation into suspected financial misconduct at the institution, according to officials. The CBI's anti-corruption branch is also examining the homes and offices of those involved in providing patient care and management supplies.

Since 8 am, at least seven CBI agents have been interrogating Ghosh at his Beliaghata residence, while others are questioning Vashisth, the hospital's former medical superintendent and vice-principal, along with another forensic department professor, among others.

The CBI squad, escorted by a large contingent of central forces, arrived at Ghosh's home around 6 am and had to wait about an hour and a half before being allowed entry, officials reported.

CBI officers also searched the former principal's hospital office and visited the academic building's canteen. On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the hospital's seminar hall, leading to the arrest of a Kolkata Police civic volunteer.

The horrific incident sparked nationwide demonstrations by doctors and the public. Following orders from the Calcutta High Court, the CBI filed cases regarding both the murder and the alleged financial discrepancies.

