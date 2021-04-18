CBI registers case against Deputy DG of Mines Safety, 2 nabbed in Rs 72 lakh bribery case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday (April 18) busted a racket involving public servant of the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) in collusion with private persons, who manipulated and influenced the members of the Interview Board for ensuring the qualification of certain candidates in an oral examination.

The CBI registered a case against Arvind Kumar, Deputy Director General (Central Zone), DGMS, Head Office, Dhanbad, two private persons, Kailash Mandal (brother of DDG Arvind) and Triloki Nath Singh and other unknown persons on the allegations that Deputy Director General (Central Zone) along with his brother Kailash Mandal and Triloki Nath Singh and others had entered into a conspiracy for showing undue favours to some of the candidates appearing for the oral examination after qualifying Computer Based Examinations for Manager's, Certificate of Competency (Restricted and Unrestricted), conducted by Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) and also manipulating & influencing members of interview board for qualifying such candidates in lieu of huge amount of illegal gratification.

It was also alleged that the said Oral Examination was conducted by Directorate General of Mines Safety between March 8-20.

It was further alleged that the Deputy Director General (Central Zone) had got 48 candidates qualified in the said interview who were referred to him by Triloki Nath Singh. For each such candidate, Arvind Kumar allegedly agreed to accept an amount of Rs. 1.5 Lakh, totaling to Rs. 72 Lakh. It was alleged that the said amount was to be delivered in two instalments to Kailash Mandal at Lakhisarai in Bihar..



The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused persons while exchanging the first instalment of alleged bribe amount of Rs 35 lakh.



Searches are being conducted at 12 locations including Lakhisarai, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Nagpur, Udaipur, Shahdol, Hyderabad, Bilaspur which led to the recovery of incriminating documents, articles and investigation is ongoing in the case.

