CBI summons Kolkata Commissioner Rajeev Kumar for questioning on February 9

CBI

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday summoned Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before it on February 9 in connection with the Sharada chit fund case probe. 

Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, has been asked to appear in depose before CBI on February 7 in Shillong.

 

The CBI has attached 10 officers from its Delhi, Bhopal and Lucknow units to its Kolkata office, which is probing the chit-fund scam cases, till February 20 to provide additional manpower during questioning of high-profile suspects, including the Kolkata police chief. A team led by Superintendent of Police Jagroop S Gusinha from the special unit in New Delhi will camp in Kolkata, an official order said.

A team of CBI was allegedly roughed up and detained for a few hours when it went to question Kumar at his residence in Kolkata on Sunday in connection with its probe into the Sharada and Rose valley chit fund cases.

Following the face-off between the CBI and Kolkata Police, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sat on hunger strike for over 45 hours starting on Sunday.

The CBI on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that Kumar, who was leading the SIT in the Saradha chit fund scam, had destroyed and tampered with evidence that could frame prime and potential accused persons. The top court then directed Kumar to "faithfully" cooperate into the investigation.

With agency inputs

 

