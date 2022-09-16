CBI takes custody of Partha Chatterjee from ED, Mamata Banerjee's former Minister CRIED OUT, 'I'm going to die, PLEASE...'

Former state minister Partha Chatterjee is the 'main culprit' in the SSC recruitment corruption case. He was the education minister at the time of recruitment corruption. On Friday, the CBI demanded Partha Chatterjee's custody for the sake of investigation, claiming exactly this in court. Partha was physically produced in court on Friday after the application of the CBI in the Alipore Judges Court on Thursday. However, after the hearing, Partha's bail was eventually rejected. The judge ordered him to CBI custody till September 21.

Partha Breaks Down

Partha went to the Alipore court to appear on Friday. After the hearing, he was taken from the court room to the court lockup. Partha was being escorted through a narrow corridor surrounded by police. At that time, he was surrounded by a crowd of media and lawyers. Suddenly, Partha cried out in front of them, "I'm going to die, I'm going to die. Please, let me out of the jail!" he shouted. After that, the police pushed the crowd and took Partha to the court lockup. Kalyanmoy Ganguly, the former president of Madhya Shiksha Parishad, was also taken to the court lockup along with Partha. The court also ordered Kalyanmoy to be in CBI custody for five days.

'CHOR CHOR' Slogan

Former minister Partha, who was arrested in the SSC recruitment corruption case, appeared in the Alipore court at around 12 noon. After that, when he was leaving the court at around 2 pm, slogans were raised against him 'CHOR CHOR' outside the court room.

CBI Demands Custody

The CBI wants to take Partha, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), into their custody this time. According to the Central Investigation Agency, the main accused in the SSC recruitment corruption case is Partha. They want to take the former minister of the state into their custody and interrogate him face to face with the former president of Madhya Shiksha Parishad Kalyanmoy Ganguly