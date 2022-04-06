CBI takes former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in its custody

CBI has taken former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in its custody from Arthur Road Jail in the money laundering case registered against him. He is likely to be produced before CBI Court shortly.

CBI had earlier taken Deshmukh's personal assistant Kundan Shinde and secretary Sanjeev Palande too under its custody.

Notably, a special court in Mumbai had rejected Deshmukh’s bail plea in money laundering case. Deshmukh had filed a petition seeking default bail under section 167(2) of the IPC. The Bombay High Court too had refused to hear his plea.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the bail petition of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader. The former Maharashtra Home Minister was arrested by the ED on November 1, last year in connection with the alleged Rs 100-crore extortion and money laundering case.

