CBI Takes Over NEET-UG 'Paper Leak'; FIR Registered Against Unidentified Individuals

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday has registered an FIR regarding the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam conducted on May 5. This comes a day after the Centre announcement that the investigation into these alleged irregularities would be transferred to the agency. It is initiating actions to assume control of investigations and FIRs from other states related to the case.

Citing the officials PTI reported that a fresh case against unidentified persons on a reference from the Union Education Ministry.

In another development, Bihar Police have apprehended six individuals accused in the NEET-UG case. The arrests occurred in Deoghar, Jharkhand on June 21. Following a medical examination at LNJP Hospital in Patna, the suspects are now in police custody. The investigation is ongoing.

A total of 24 Lakh candidates have taken the medical entrance test for undergraduate courses. After the protests started gaining momentum and a several reports of paper leaks and allegations started cropping up, the Center had to give in to those demands and refer the matter to the CBI.

The students have been insisting that the exam be rescheduled for everyone, not just the 1,500 students who received grace marks. However, the government has not agreed to this, and the retest for the 1,563 candidates who initially received grace marks is taking place today.

The ministry in its statement said, "Certain cases of alleged irregularities / cheating /impersonation / malpractices have been reported.

It added, “For transparency on the conduct of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India after a review has decided to entrust the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for comprehensive investigation."

Following the onset of protests and subsequent investigation, several men were arrested in Bihar. According to the police, these men confessed to a leak. One of them, a student who was taking the exam, stated that he received the exam papers the night before.

The head of the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting the test, has been dismissed.