The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to conduct a joint interrogation of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, and Abhijit Mondal, the ex-station house officer of Tala Police Station, to probe into their suspicious activities on the morning of August 9. This was the day when the remains of a junior doctor, who was a victim of a brutal rape and murder, were found on the hospital grounds.

The primary cause for suspicion arises from nine phone calls exchanged between Ghosh and Mondal that morning, details of which have been retrieved from their mobile phone call records. The CBI counsel informed a special court in Kolkata about these calls on Sunday. Investigators believe that by questioning Ghosh and Mondal together, they can uncover the nature of the information shared during these calls.

Another concern is why Mondal's team, the first responders to the crime scene, and Ghosh permitted numerous individuals to leave the area, potentially compromising the integrity of the evidence. Both were arrested by the CBI on Saturday night for allegedly obstructing the initial investigation and tampering with evidence.

Additionally, questions have been raised as to why Ghosh did not file an initial rape complaint and why Mondal did not enforce this procedure, despite clear signs of the heinous crime on the victim's body. Following their arrest, a special court granted the CBI a three-day custody of both individuals on Sunday.

A pivotal Supreme Court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, where the CBI is expected to present its second progress report on the case. Prominent Supreme Court advocate and activist Indira Jaising is set to participate in the proceedings.