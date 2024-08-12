Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2777105
NewsIndia
KOLKATA RAPE CASE

CBI To Probe Kolkata Doctor’s Rape-Murder Case? Mamata Banerjee’s Big Statement

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given the police a one-week ultimatum to solve the Kolkata rape-murder case involving a 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2024, 04:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CBI To Probe Kolkata Doctor’s Rape-Murder Case? Mamata Banerjee’s Big Statement Picture source: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given the police a one-week ultimatum to solve the rape-murder case of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College. She warned that if the police fail, the CBI will take over the investigation. Despite praising the law enforcement as 'the best in the world,' Banerjee imposed the deadline amid growing political pressure from the BJP.

" I want the police to arrest the accused as soon as possible. If they are unable to solve the case by Sunday, we will not keep it under our hands and will hand it over to the CBI," the CM said. 

Last week, the Chief Minister reiterated that she has no objection to the CBI, which operates under the BJP-led central government, taking over the case if that is what the protesting medical professionals demand. She stated, "... if agitating students want a probe by another agency, we are not against it." 

She expressed her confusion over how such an incident could occur. Banerjee shared, “When I first learned about the incident from the Kolkata Police Commissioner, I told him it was tragic and that immediate action was necessary, including the establishment of a fast-track court... There were nurses and security present, yet I still cannot comprehend how this incident happened.” 

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case 

A second-year chest medicine student was found dead on Friday morning in the seminar hall of a state-run hospital. The body bore injury marks, with the initial autopsy revealing bleeding from the eyes, mouth, private parts, left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger, and lips.

The student had been on duty the previous night. Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer who often visited the hospital, has been arrested in connection with the case. The incident has triggered nationwide protests by doctors and political opposition. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is reason for Sisodia's confidence after coming out of jail?
DNA Video
DNA: Will BJP again get trapped in Akhilesh's 'Chakravyuh'?
DNA Video
DNAa: Viral Video of VVIP!
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist Planning Attack On August 15 Arrested
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh's open threat to India!
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the plight of Hindus returning from Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: India-Germany fighter planes conducts combat exercises
DNA Video
DNA: Army bridge built in Sonprayag washed away
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how Olympic medal slipped from Vinesh's hands?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are fundamentalists targeting Hindus in Bangladesh?