CBI to probe Nizamuddin Markaz chief Maulana Saad in foreign funding matter

New Delhi: In fresh trouble for Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad, the CBI is conducting investigations in matters related to foreign funding and probable Hawala links.

The CBI had asked for all information related to the Maulana Saad case from the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. The Crime Branch has shared all the information related to the case with CBI, as requested.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the I-T Departments too had requested for the information collected by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on the Markaz case.

On May 16, the ED had interrogated one Mursaleen, a close aide of Maulana Saad, who they believe used to handle the donations and held a key position at the Markaz. The account-related documents, confiscated by the Crime Branch from Markaz, were mostly written by him.

The confiscated documents were handed over to the Enforcement Directorate, which had filed a money laundering case against Saad, trusts links to the Jamaat and others.

While earlier this month, the crime branch of Delhi Police collected several documents related to fundings of Tablighi Jamaat members, besides seizing passports of five close associates of Jamaat chief Maulana Saad.

Clearly in the days to come, CBI will also tighten its screws around Maulana Saad and Markaz Trust.