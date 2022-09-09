CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022 DECLARED at cbseresults.nic.in- direct link here

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Class 10th Compartment Results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the compartment examination can check their results through the official site of CBSE or the direct link provided below

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE Result site: results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 10 compartment exam results.

Step 3: Enter the details - roll number, school number and date of birth, and log in.

Step 4: Check your CBSE compartment exam scorecard.

Step 5: Save a copy of your CBSE 10 Compartment result for future use.