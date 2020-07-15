CBSE 10th results 2020 to be declared any time, log on to cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the CBSE class 10th exam results today (July 15, 2020) on its official website at cbseresult.nic.in.

Nearly 18 lakh students who have appeared in the CBSE class 10 examination will get their results online at cbseresults.nic.in.

HRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had on Tuesday tweeted that the results will be announced on July 15 and wished the students best of luck.

On July 13, after the board declared the class 12 results, its website crashed due to heavy traffic inflow. The board has made preparations so that the site crash doesn't happen again.

As per the Board, the subjects for which exams could not be held, marks will be based on ‘average of best of three subjects’ for which the student has already given the exam. In case a student has appeared for only three papers, the assessment will be made on the basis of the best of two and for limited students who have appeared for only one or two exams, the marks obtained in the internal or practicals will be considered.

The students will need at least 33 percent marks to pass in a subject. For subjects having practical and theory both, students will have to pass in both sections.

Students who fail in one or two subjects will have a chance to give another attempt through supplementary exams. However, the board is yet to release dates for the supplementary exams for class 10.