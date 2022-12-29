CBSE 12th Board Art Humanities Date Sheet: Here are dates for Eng, History, Geography etc
CBSE has released the dates for all Humanities (Arts) examinations. Here is the datesheet for main subjects.
15 feb - Entrepreneurship
20 Feb - Hindi
24 Feb - English core and elective
11 March - Applied maths / Maths
13 march - Physical education
17 march - Economics
25 march - Business studies
31st march - Accountancy
17Feb - Dance
23 Feb - Hindustani Music
24 feb - English
1 march - Geography
4 March - Vocal Music
9 March - Legal studies
17 march - Economics
18 march - Painting
20 march - Political science
29 march - History
3 april - Sociology
4 april - Mass Media
5 April - Psychology
