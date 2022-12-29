topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
CBSE 12TH BOARD EXAM

CBSE 12th Board Art Humanities Date Sheet: Here are dates for Eng, History, Geography etc

CBSE has released the dates for all Humanities (Arts) examinations. Here is the datesheet for main subjects.

Last Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 09:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CBSE 12th Board Art Humanities Date Sheet: Here are dates for Eng, History, Geography etc

CBSE has released the dates for all Humanities (Arts) examinations. Here is the datesheet for main subjects.


15 feb - Entrepreneurship
20 Feb - Hindi
24 Feb - English core and elective
11 March - Applied maths / Maths
13 march - Physical education
17 march - Economics
25 march - Business studies 
31st march - Accountancy


17Feb - Dance
20 feb - hindi
23 Feb - Hindustani Music
24 feb - English
1 march - Geography 
4 March - Vocal Music
9 March - Legal studies
13 march - physical education
17 march - Economics
18 march - Painting
20 march - Political science
29 march - History
3 april - Sociology
4 april - Mass Media
5 April - Psychology

Live TV

Live Tv

CBSE 12th Board examCBSE 12th Board Art Humanities Date SheetCBSE Humanities (Arts) examinations

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Business Model' of Kota
DNA Video
DNA: 'Narco Terrorism', Enemy of Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist attacks by TTP in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is every student in Kota worried?
DNA Video
DNA: When the national anthem 'Jana-Gana-Mana' was sung for the first time in 1911
DNA Video
DNA: Why did China come to Unlock from Zero Policy?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Icy bomb' attack on America