CBSE 12th Board Science Date Sheet: Here are dates for PCM and Biology students

CBSE has released the dates for Physics, Chemistry, Math, Biolody (Science Students) examinations. Here is the datesheet for main subjects.

Last Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 09:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

20 feb - Hindi
24 feb - English
28 feb - Chemistry
06 march - Physics
13 march - Physical education
16 march - Biology

16 feb - Biotechnology
Engeneering studies
Electronics Technology
21 feb - Data science
22 Feb - Artificial Intelligence
1st march - medical Diagnostic

