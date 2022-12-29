CBSE 12th Board Science Date Sheet: Here are dates for PCM and Biology students
CBSE has released the dates for Physics, Chemistry, Math, Biolody (Science Students) examinations. Here is the datesheet for main subjects.
20 feb - Hindi
24 feb - English
28 feb - Chemistry
06 march - Physics
13 march - Physical education
16 march - Biology
16 feb - Biotechnology
Engeneering studies
Electronics Technology
21 feb - Data science
22 Feb - Artificial Intelligence
1st march - medical Diagnostic
