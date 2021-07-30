CBSE 12th results 2021: Over 6000 students get compartment

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE class 12 results at 2 pm on July 30. Students can check their individual scorecard of class 12 board results on the official websites of the board, i.e. on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

This year, 0.47% students, totalling to 6,149 students, have been placed under the compartment. These students will have to reappear for the exams as and when the CBSE notifies them. Students are advised to not get disheartened and start preparing for the respective subject from now on, to score well.

Meanwhile, a total of 12,96,318 (12.96 lakh) students have been declared pass in the CBSE class 12 results, which was announced today.

It is to be noted that the CBSE board have achieved a record high pass percentage as almost all students cleared class 12 results. This year, the board has recorded 99.37 pass percentage, which is much higher from the pass percent of last year.

In the CBSE Class 12 results, a total of 70,004 students have secured more than 95 per cent marks. Meanwhile, a total of 1,50,152 students secured more than 90 per cent marks.

Girl outperforms boys again

Once again, girl students outperformed boys by 0.54 per cent this year. The result of girl students is at 99.67 per cent whereas boys recorded a pass percentage of 99.13 per cent.

CBSE website crashes due to heavy traffic

The CBSE board official websites had crashed down due to heavy online traffic flow.

CBSE result declared: When and where to check scorecard

Students can check the results on the board’s official websites- results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. Students can alternatively check their scorecard via SMS, UMANG app and Digilocker.

The CBSE exams were scheduled to be held in May, but they were cancelled in view of the pandemic. This year, the CBSE 12th results have been prepared in an alternative way as board exams could not be held this year due to surge in COVID-19 cases. The board had adopted an alternative assessment scheme to finalise the result.

The senior secondary exam results have been declared based on an alternative marking scheme after the central government decided to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exams due to the coronavirus outbreak. As per the board’s 40:30:30 formula for evaluation of marks of class 12 students, students will be assessed based on their class 12, class 11 and class 10 marks.

