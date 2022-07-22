CBSE 12th Results 2022: Tanya Singh of Bulandshahr scored 500 out of 500 marks, check results HERE
Bulandshahr DPS girl Tanya Singh has emerged as CBSE topper with 500/500 in the CBSE results 2022.
CBSE Class 12th Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE 12th result 2022 on July 22 morning at 9 am and the pass percentage stands at 92.71%. The official merit list has not been released yet, Bulandshahr DPS girl Tanya Singh has emerged as CBSE topper with 500/500 in the CBSE results 2022.
CBSE hasn’t officially announced a country topper or toppers this year to “avoid unhealthy competition”. However, Tanya's performance leaves little room for doubt as far as the national topper is concerned.
Region Wise: Pass Percentage
Trivandrum: 98.83 percent
Bengaluru: 98.16 percent
Chennai: 97.79 percent
Delhi East: 96.29 percent
Delhi West: 96.29 percent
Ajmer: 96.01 percent
Chandigarh: 95.98 percent
Panchkula: 94.08 percent
Guwahati: 92.06 percent
Patna: 91.20 percent
Bhopal: 90.74 percent
Pune: 90.48 percent
Bhubaneswar: 90.37 percent
Noida: 90.27 percent
Dehradun: 85.39 percent
Prayagraj: 83.71 percent
Girls outshine boys in CBSE 12th Result 2022
Securing 94.54 percent pass percentage Girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent who secured a pass percentage of 91.25 per cent. All transgender students have passed the class 12 boards taking their pass percentage to 100 per cent. 16 lakh students took the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 and Term 2 exams. For Term 2, which ran from April 26, 2022, to June 15, 2022, the exams were also given offline. The outcomes have now been made public.
