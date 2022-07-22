NewsIndia
CBSE 12th Results 2022: Tanya Singh of Bulandshahr scored 500 out of 500 marks, check results HERE

Bulandshahr DPS girl Tanya Singh has emerged as CBSE topper with 500/500 in the CBSE results 2022. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 02:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

CBSE Class 12th Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE 12th result 2022 on July 22 morning at 9 am and the pass percentage stands at 92.71%. The official merit list has not been released yet, Bulandshahr DPS girl Tanya Singh has emerged as CBSE topper with 500/500 in the CBSE results 2022. 

CBSE hasn’t officially announced a country topper or toppers this year to “avoid unhealthy competition”. However, Tanya's performance leaves little room for doubt as far as the national topper is concerned.

Region Wise: Pass Percentage

Trivandrum: 98.83 percent

Bengaluru: 98.16 percent

Chennai: 97.79 percent

Delhi East: 96.29 percent

Delhi West: 96.29 percent

Ajmer: 96.01 percent

Chandigarh: 95.98 percent

Panchkula: 94.08 percent

Guwahati: 92.06 percent

Patna: 91.20 percent

Bhopal: 90.74 percent

Pune: 90.48 percent

Bhubaneswar: 90.37 percent

Noida: 90.27 percent

Dehradun: 85.39 percent

Prayagraj: 83.71 percent

Girls outshine boys in CBSE 12th Result 2022

Securing 94.54 percent pass percentage Girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent who secured a pass percentage of 91.25 per cent. All transgender students have passed the class 12 boards taking their pass percentage to 100 per cent. 16 lakh students took the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 and Term 2 exams. For Term 2, which ran from April 26, 2022, to June 15, 2022, the exams were also given offline. The outcomes have now been made public. 

