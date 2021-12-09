हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBSE

CBSE academic session 2021-22: Registration of students for classes IX, X to begin from THIS date, check other details

CBSE Board also made it clear that only those students whose names are submitted through the online process of registration will be allowed to appear in class X and XII board exams in 2022-23.

CBSE academic session 2021-22: Registration of students for classes IX, X to begin from THIS date, check other details

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made a big announcement regarding the registration of students for classes IX and X for the 2021-22 academic session. According to the central board's announcement, the registration for the same will commence from December 15.

The Board said the registration link will be made available on the CBSE website and the affiliated schools can register their students for classes IXth and Xth online at the portal. CBSE Board also made it clear that only those students whose names are submitted through the online process of registration will be allowed to appear in class X and XII board exams in 2022-23.

CBSE said that affiliated schools are required to register themselves prior to proceeding with online submission. "Schools must use the affiliation number as user ID, already available with them," the CBSE Board said in an official statement.

The newly affiliated schools are required to contact the concerned regional office for obtaining the school code and password, in the case of not receiving the password.

"New schools have to first enter the information on the OASIS portal. The information on OASIS should be filled very carefully. No schools will not be allowed to change the declared section/ strength of students afterwards," CBSE statement said.

The board also advised schools to upload correct data, as no window for correction will be made available from this year. The detailed guidelines for the application process are available on the CBSE official website. 

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CBSECBSE BoardCBSE academic session 2021-22CBSE RegistrationCBSE schoolsCBSE students
Next
Story

Farmers’ protest likely to end, SKM may call off 14-month agitation today

Must Watch

PT13M54S

Zee Archive: Watch CDS Bipin Rawat's old interview with Sudhir Chaudhary