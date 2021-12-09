CBSE academic session 2021-22: Registration of students for classes IX, X to begin from THIS date, check other details

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made a big announcement regarding the registration of students for classes IX and X for the 2021-22 academic session. According to the central board's announcement, the registration for the same will commence from December 15.

The Board said the registration link will be made available on the CBSE website and the affiliated schools can register their students for classes IXth and Xth online at the portal. CBSE Board also made it clear that only those students whose names are submitted through the online process of registration will be allowed to appear in class X and XII board exams in 2022-23.

CBSE said that affiliated schools are required to register themselves prior to proceeding with online submission. "Schools must use the affiliation number as user ID, already available with them," the CBSE Board said in an official statement.

The newly affiliated schools are required to contact the concerned regional office for obtaining the school code and password, in the case of not receiving the password.

"New schools have to first enter the information on the OASIS portal. The information on OASIS should be filled very carefully. No schools will not be allowed to change the declared section/ strength of students afterwards," CBSE statement said.

The board also advised schools to upload correct data, as no window for correction will be made available from this year. The detailed guidelines for the application process are available on the CBSE official website.

