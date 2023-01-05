CBSE adds new subjects for Class 9 and 11 students- Check details here

CBSE 2023: According to the guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken many measures to incorporate skill education. Currently, about 27 lakh students in classes 9 and 12 study skill subjects in approximately 22,000 CBSE-affiliated institutions. CBSE presently offers 33 Skill Modules for Middle School students, with each module lasting 12-15 hours. CBSE has said in its most recent notice that schools and students are able to choose one or more of these Skill Module(s) at Class 6, 7, or 8.

CBSE said, “70% of the time duration will be devoted for the hands-on activities and 30% will be used for theory. These Skill Modules will also be made available in online self-learning mode. The student can take up the classes online too” as per media reports.According to CBSE, these courses will be assessed at the school level, preferably through a project.

CBSE 2023: Introduction of new Skill Subjects

Class 9

Design Thinking & Innovation

Foundation Skills for Sciences (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology)

Electronics & Hardware

Class 11

Design Thinking & Innovation

Physical Activity Trainer

Land Transportation Associate

Electronics & Hardware

CBSE has stated clearly that, “No fee is to be paid by the affiliated schools to CBSE for introducing Skill module/Skill subject at any level.”

The following changes have been made to the Scheme of Studies for students in classes 9 and 10 who choose skill subjects: If a student studies three compulsory subjects (Science, Mathematics, and Social Science) and also chooses to study a Skill subject (offered as a sixth optional subject), the best five (including two languages) and the best three (from subjects 3, 4, 5, and 6, including Skill subject) can be considered for calculation.