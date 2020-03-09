हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CBSE exams

CBSE announces fresh dates for Class 10, 12 board exams

The examination for Class 12 will begin from March 31, while Class 10 is slated to commence from March 21. 

CBSE announces fresh dates for Class 10, 12 board exams

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday (March 9) announced new dates for board exams in riot-hit northeast Delhi. The examination for Class 12 will begin from March 31, while Class 10 is slated to commence from March 21. 

"The exams in the area for class 12 will begin on March 31 and conclude on April 14, while exams for class 10 will begin on March 21 and conclude on March 30," a senior board official told media.

In the wake of Delhi violence, the CBSE had postponed exams in the riot-hit northeast Delhi area till February 29. The board exams were held as per the original schedule from March 2 onwards as the board officials stated that any further delay in holding exams will affect students' prospects in undergraduate admissions.

Earlier on March 4, the CBSE Board said that over 97 per cent attendance was recorded in the Class 10 board exam held in the violence-affected area. The board official then said, "The Class 10 science exam was conducted successfully by CBSE. It is encouraging to note that 97.8 per cent students appeared from 95 centres in northeast parts of Delhi." 

Notably, schools are closed in northeast Delhi till March 7. 

Delhi Police Special Cell today arrested Mohd Danish, a member of PFI (Popular Front of India), for spreading false propaganda during anti-CAA protests.

The Crime Branch today also detained Shah Alam, brother of the suspended AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma.

