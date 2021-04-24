CBSE Board changes question pattern, increases competency-based questions

New Delhi: As Per New Education Policy, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to make some changes to classes 9th t0 12th examinations for the 2021-2022 acedemic session. In the next session, the CBSE board plans to encourage more Competency-Based questions or questions that assess the application of concepts in real-life or unfamiliar situations. The new pattern will be part of the question papers of Classes 10, 12 board exams and Classes 9, 11 final exams.

As per the new circular, competency-based questions would be about 30 per cent for Classes 9 and 10 and 20 per cent for Classes 11 and 12. CBSE explained that the competency-based questions could be in the form of Multiple Choice Questions, Case-Based Questions, Course-Based integrated questions or any other types. Besides, the CBSE would continue with Objective Type questions as well as Short and Long Answer Type Questions.

Here are a few tips on how to successfully kick start the new academic year (2021-22):

Browse through the study material in advance: Reading through your textbooks and syllabus in advance can give you a heads-up on what is about to entail during your academic year, which can be extremely beneficial for you to plan and organize your study schedule. Start researching about articles, books, podcasts which relate to your subjects and stock up on the best study materials available online like CBSE Question Banks, NCERT Exemplar 2021-22 which contains chapter wise and topic wise presentation for your ease of learning.

Plan your study for new academic session: Create a proper study plan for the year. Prepare a detailed schedule for yourself where you optimally divide your time for all of your subjects. Keep time for practicing and solving papers using CBSE Class 10th and 12th Question Bank (2021-22) for 2022 exams along with NCERT Books for every chapter you start, which will not only familiarise you with the exam pattern but will help you build confidence and finish your paper on time.

Learn from the past academic year: Take out time to assess and analyse your performance in the last academic year and learn from your mistakes. Make a list of the subjects in which you`re strong and weak respectively and allot more time to work on your weak areas in the next academic year.

Set new goals: Before you begin the new academic year set some goals for yourself. Make sure these goals are realistic and achievable. Your goals can vary from excelling in a particular subject to being more participative in the co-curricular activities. Setting new goals helps you to prioritize what's important and the areas you need to focus on for your improvement.

Create your study space: Sitting in your room and attending classes is not as fun as going to school, and can also prove to be a road block for your creativity. Hence, we suggest that you create and decorate a study corner for yourself where you can attend classes, study and relax.