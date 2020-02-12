CBSE Board Class 10 and 12 exams to begin from Saturday; check date sheet

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct exams for Class 10 and Class 12 from Saturday (February 15, 2020). Students who are appearing for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2020 can visit the official website of the board to check the exam date sheet.

The CBSE board exam date sheet 2020 for class 10 and 12 has been released on the CBSE website: http://www.cbse.nic.in.

The board will conduct the examination in a single session beginning from 10 am till 1.30 pm. However, some papers will be conducted from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm. The duration of time for each paper is mentioned in the CBSE date sheet 2020.

CBSE class 10 examination 2020 for English, Hindi, Science, Mathematics, and Social Science will be held on February 26, 29, March 4, 12, and 18, 2020, respectively.

Candidates can click here to check CBSE class 10 date sheet 2020; CBSE class 12 date sheet 2020