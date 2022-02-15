CBSE Board Class 10 and 12 results: Important UPDATE on term 1 results; Here's the process to check results once out

CBSE class 10, 12 results 2021 (term 1): The CBSE term 1 results for class 10, 12 exams 2021 will not be announced tomorrow, senior board official Rama Sharma said today. The academic session for CBSE class 10th and CBSE class 12 was bifurcated into two terms after the board exams could not be conducted last year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The first-term exams were conducted in offline mode in November-December in 2021 and the result of the first-term exams is yet to be announced.

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 1 Result 2022?

While the results are not out yet, and an official date for the same can be out anytime, here are simple steps to check the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 1 Result 2022

Once results are released, students need to visit CBSE's official website at cbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, students need to click on the 'results' link.

Students will be redirected to a new page where they need to click on the 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2022' or the 'CBSE Class 12th Result 2022' link.

Students need to enter their details including their roll number and click on the 'submit' option.

CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Board Exam Term 1 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 exam dates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that it will conduct the second-term board examination for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode from April 26. "The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only. The theory exams will begin from April 26, 2022. The datesheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said on February 9.