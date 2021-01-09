CBSE board exam 2021 datesheet release, know when, where and how to check and download

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that the CBSE would soon be releasing the detailed datesheet of class 10 and 12 board examinations. Students, who will be appearing for CBSE board examinations 2021, are since then awaiting the release of the datesheet so as to plan their preparations.

The Education Minister had also announced that the schools can begin the board practical exams from March 1 and can continue till the beginning of the theory papers. Meanwhile, according to official notification on the CBSE website, the board will soon be releasing the exam datesheets for class 10th and 12th. In recent time, several exam datesheets were circulated on social media which were declared as 'fake' by officials.

Students are advised to regularly check the space or visit the official website of the CBSE for latest updates related to board exam 2021. Students can also keep an eye on the Twitter handle of Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Where to check CBSE Date Sheet 2021?

Once released, students can check the date sheet on CBSE’s official website cbse.nic.in.



How to Download CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate the ‘Recent Announcements’ section

Step 3: Students must note that after the datasheets are released, they will be able to access them under the ‘recent announcements’ section

Step 4: You can take a download of CBSE datasheet or a printout, depending on your convenience.

The CBSE has made it clear that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.

