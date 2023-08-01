CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results Likely Tomorrow- Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

CBSE Board 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 board supplementary examinations for the 2023 in July, and the results are awaited. This year, CBSE Class 10th supplementary exam was held from July 17 to July 22, 2023. Meanwhile, the Board conducted the Class 12th supplementary examination only on July 17. As per latest reports, the results are likely to be released this week probably by August 2 or 3 however students must note that no date or time has been confirmed by the board. Once the results are out, the same will be updated on the official website -cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Compartment Result: Exam Date

The CBSE Compartment Exams 2023 were held for Class 10 from July 17, 2023 to July 22, 2023. The Class 12 Exams were held in multiple shifts on July 17, 2023 itself. The compartment exam was held for those who did not clear the regular annual exam.



CBSE Class 10th 12th Compartment Result 2023: Here Is How To Check Scorecard

1. Go to the official website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link which reads, "Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results in 2023-Compartment" or "Class XII Result in 2023- Compartment"

3. The compartment result 2023 login window will appear on the screen

4. Candidates have to enter their Roll Number, School Number, Center Number, and Admit Card ID in the appropriate fields.

5. Click on the "Submit" button

6. The CBSE 10th 12th compartment result will open on the screen

CBSE Board Result 2023: Exam Stats

The Central Board Of Secondary Education announced the result for the CBSE Senior Secondary School Examination(Class 12) examination on May 12, 2023. The overall pass percentage this year stands at 87.33%. If going by the previous year’s results, the pass percentage has dropped by 5.38 percentage points. A total of 16,96,349 students appeared for the CBSE board exam. Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 result is 93.12%.