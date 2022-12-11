topStoriesenglish
CBSE Board exam datesheet 2023: Borad warns of fake Class 10, 12 exam timetable; to announce schedule soon

The CBSE had earlier announced that the theory examinations for class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 will be conducted from February 15, 2023.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 06:32 PM IST|Source: PTI

CBSE Board exam datesheet 2023: Borad warns of fake Class 10, 12 exam timetable; to announce schedule soon

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday said purported date sheets for class 10 and 12 exams doing the rounds on social media are fake. The board is yet to announce the exam date sheets, and officials said it will be done soon. "The multiple versions of datesheets doing the round are fake. The exam schedule will soon be announced and the students and parents should wait for official information," a senior board official said.

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Dates

The board had earlier announced it will conduct theory examinations for class 10 and 12 for the academic year from February 15, 2023.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Practical Examinations

"The practical examinations will begin from January 1 and schools have been directed to complete the syllabus for these till then. The practical examinations for Class 12 will only be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board, while for Class 10, these will be conducted by internal examiners," the official explained.

The board has also released the subject-wise CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers along with the marking schemes for all the subjects.

