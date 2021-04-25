CBSE board exam has little value in life: Teen students pens open letter to PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: In view of the second wave of coronavirus and the brimming situation in the country, the central government recently cancelled the CBSE board exams 2021 for Class 10 and postponed it for Class 12. The move from the Centre came after over 30 lakh students signed an online petition and waited on the official announcement regarding the CBSE board exams.

Youth leader and philanthropist Siya Tayal was among the protesting students who appealed the government in the Centre to cancel the CBSE board exams 2021. Tayal penned down an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising the various concerns from students, parents and teachers. In the letter, she highlighted how staying alive was anyday more important than scoring marks in the CBSE Board examinations. The 15-year-old had launched a social media campaign tagging @PMOIndia with the open letter on April 13, which received support from students all across the country and a few notable personalities.

In her letter, Tayal mentioned that she lost her father in 2020 due to a heart attack and issues she has been facing during the pandemic. "In the larger scheme of life, board examination has little value. They are a means to an end and not an end itself," she wrote.

The sudden spike in coronavirus COVID-19 cases across the country forced the central government to cancel and postpone the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board exams 2021 respectively. The decision taken by CBSE on Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 prompted other state boards to postpone class 12 and cancel class 10 exams.

@PMOIndia you are our only hope now. With a hopeful heart and trembling hands I write this to you, in search for a helping hand during these hard times. #Studentlivesmatter #cancelboardexams2021 #boardexams2021 #cancelboardexams pic.twitter.com/2B3w0BtV81 — Siya Tayal (@SiyaTayal) April 13, 2021

Last week, a statement was issued by the Union Ministry of Education announcing that CBSE will develop an 'objective criterion' for the assessment of Class 10 Board students.

The Indian School Certificate Examinations also announced the postponement of Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC board examinations in light of rising coronavirus cases.