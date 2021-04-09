हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE Board Exams 2021: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi voices support for students, urges board to 'show some compassion'

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday (April 9) voiced her support in favour of the students, who want CBSE either to conduct the board exams 2021 in online mode or postpone it in the view of rising COVID-19 infections.

CBSE Board Exams 2021: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi voices support for students, urges board to &#039;show some compassion&#039;
File Photo

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday (April 9) voiced her support in favour of the students, who want CBSE either to conduct the board exams 2021 in online mode or postpone it in the view of rising COVID-19 infections.

Congress leader said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cannot force the students to sit for exams when the COVID-19 situation across the country is this bad.

On Friday, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted: “It is downright impossible for boards like the CBSE to force students to sit for exams under the prevailing circumstances. Board exams should either be cancelled, rescheduled, or arranged in a manner that does not require the physical presence of children at crowded exam centres.”

She also put emphasis upon the fact that students of classes 10 and 12 are being pressured during these uncertain times. She also added that this can affect the mental health of the students.

She said via Twitter, “While corona is ravaging our country again, the added pressure of exams is bound to affect the mental health of children. Our education system needs to drastically alter its attitude.”

She also added that the education system of India should start showing some sensitivity and compassion towards the candidates rather than “just talk about it at their conclaves and rallies.”

Live TV

Tags:
CBSECBSE Class 10th examsPriyanka Gandhi VadraTwitterCOVID-19Coronavirus
