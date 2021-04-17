CBSE board exams 2021: Fresh guidelines awaited on internal assessment of class 10, 12

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education has cancelled the CBSE Class 10 examination and postponed the Class 12 Board examinations amid the latest spike in coronavirus cases across the country. The HRD Ministry took the decision after a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the board, the results for the class 10 examination will be announced based on the objective pattern internal assessment to be designed by the board.

CBSE board will decide on the basis of general promotion

To conduct the Board Exams for Class 12th, the situation will be reviewed on June 1 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations. On the other hand, the results of the Class X Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board.

The practical examinations have been rescheduled this year for COVID 19 situation from March 1 to June 11, 2021. As per the scheme, practical examination, project and internal assessment are compulsory activity completed by schools every year.

Here's what could be the basis of general promotion

When the exams were cancelled in 2020, the students had to give two or three examinations which were made the basis for giving the marks for the remaining subjects. In fact last year, the average numbers were calculated and the students were promoted on the basis of the one subject in which they got the highest number.

The numbers acquired by the student in the practical exam for the year were also made the basis of the performance of the students. Notably, the practical examinations have been conducted this year. In such a situation, students can be promoted only on the basis of the above mentioned things.

Fresh guidelines awaited on internal assessment

Candidates must note that fresh guidelines are being awaited to be released by the CBSE on the internal assessment of Class 10 and 12. For the time being CBSE Board Exam 2021, practical examination, project and internal assessment is scheduled to be held between March 1 to June 11, 2021.

However, students are advised to keep a check on the official website for more updates on CBSE Board Exam 2021 and internal assessment of Class 10 and 12.

