CBSE Board Exams 2021, JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021 dates: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal makes big announcement - Check updates

Amid rising speculations over dates for CBSE 2021, JEE 2021, NEET 2021 exams dates, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday interacted with the students and other stakeholders via webinar to address their concerns.

Students and other stakeholders joined the webinar on Union Minister's Twitter handle @DrRPNishank and his official Facebook page - Dr. Ramesh PokhriyalNishank using the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

During the interaction, Pokhriyal hinted that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams will be held in 2021 and he suggested the students to prepare for the exams.

The minister said that the CBSE will give enough time to the students to prepare for exams while announcing the dates for Class 10, 12 Board Exams. He added that the decision will be taken keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic.

Pokhriyal also dropped hints that the CBSE is also planning to hold the exams in online mode and asked the students to remain ready for this.

The minister also said that NEET 2021 and JEE 2021 exams will also be conducted in 2021.

Pokhriyal made it clear that there are no plans to cancel the NEET 2021 examination as it will many students. "NEET 2021 will not be cancelled because it will be a big loss for the students and the nation." said Ramesh Pokhriyal.

"We postponed NEET thrice in 2020 and gave students an opportunity to change their exam centres..we could have cancelled the exam but it would have been a great loss for students and the country," the minister added.

The minister said that NEET examination has always been conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) in offline mode but due to COVID-19 outbreak, the NTA is also discussing to conduct NEET 2021 in online mode.

Live TV

"We've conducted NEET in offline mode till now...but we will take it into consideration if students want online NEET exam," the minister said.