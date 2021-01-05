CBSE Board Exams 2021, NEET 2021, IIT JEE Advanced 2021, JEE Main 2021: Important updates

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the schedule of all the major examinations held across India including CBSE Class 10,12 Board Examinations 2021, JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2021, NEET 2021 and many state board exams.

Several students have requested the government to postpone all these exams until June citing lack of classes, coaching and lack of time to prepare for the examinations. On its part, the government had considered the requests of the students and released time tables some important exams.

JEE Main 2021

Few weeks ago, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced four attempts for JEE Main 2021 in February, March, April and May. The NTA announced that first attempt will be from February 23 to 26 and the last date to apply is January 16. The candidates for JEE Main candidates will now need to attempt 75 questions out of a total of 90 questions. The NTA also announced that paper will be conducted in 11 regional languages.

JEE Advanced 2021

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will announce the dates for JEE Advanced 2021 on January 7. It is learnt that Pokhriyal will also announce the admission procedure in various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) during the live session. In a significant development, the JEE Main 2020 qualifying candidates who failed to appear for JEE Advanced 2020 will be given the chance to to directly appear for JEE Advanced 2021 without reappearing for JEE Main 2021.

CBSE Board Examination 2021

Few days ago, Pokhriyal had announced that CBSE Class 10, 12 board examinations have been postponed to May 4. Earlier, several students had urged the government to cancel the practical exams due to lack of physical classes as a result of COVID-19. Pokhriyal, however, announced that the schools can begin practical exams from March 1 and continue till the beginning of the theory papers. The CBSE is yet to release Classes 10 and 12 board examinations date sheets. The government has already slashed the CBSE boards syllabus 2021 by 30%.

NEET 2021

The Education Minister is yet to make any concrete announcement regarding the National Eligibility Entrance Examination (NEET) 2021 exams. The MBBS aspirants have been urging the Education Ministry to announce the dates for NEET entrance examination 2021.