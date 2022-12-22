CBSE Board Exams 2023: Board open portal for students with special needs to avail facilities

CBSE 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, has issued an important notice in advance of the CBSE 2023 Board Exams. According to the most recent notice, CBSE has launched a webpage for students with special needs - CWSN pupils - to access services and exemptions throughout their CBSE exams. The announcement was published on cbse.gov.in today, December 22, 2022. CBSE has specified in the notice that all schools shall disclose all CWSN students' information on the official CBSE Pariksha Sangam portal. -parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

The official notice states that, “If the CWSN students desire to avail any exemptions and facilities permissible by CBSE during the examinations, the same can be made through a web portal that has been developed by CBSE for making a request to the board.” CBSE has requested that all schools submit information on Pariksha Sangam. Schools can use their CBSE ID and password to log in and submit a list of students who will require exemptions and privileges during the CBSE Board Exams 2023. Schools can submit information beginning today, December 22, and continuing until December 30, 2022.All exemption requests and facility requests must be made through the CBSE Pariksha Sangam webpage. CBSE will not consider any requests submitted after December 30, 2022.

The CBSE Date Sheet 2023 is scheduled to be released soon. Students will be able to obtain the CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exams 2023 date sheet from the official website, cbse.gov.in, once it is released.

CBSE 2023: Here’s how to download CBSE datesheet

Go to the official website cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the option ‘Main Website’.

Click on the date sheet

CBSE date Sheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

As of now, CBSE Practical Exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin from January 1, 2023 onwards. The CBSE Theory exams are expected to begin from February 15, 2023 onwards.