CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams 2023 date sheet released at cbse.gov.in, check complete time table here

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Time Table: According to the datesheet released on CBSE's official website (https://www.cbse.gov.in), Class 10 and Class 12 exams will begin on February 15.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 09:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Time Table: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday (December 29) released Board Exams 2023 Time Table. According to the datesheet released on CBSE's official website (https://www.cbse.gov.in), the Class 10 or Secondary exam will begin on February 15 and will end on March 21, 2023.

The Class 12 or Senior Secondary examination will start on February 15 and will end on April 5, 2023.

The CBSE Class X and Class XII exams are scheduled to begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.

The Board informed that it has prepared the date sheet keeping competitive exams, including JEE Mains, in mind.

"These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subjects' combinations to ensure that no two subjects' examination of a student falls on the same date," it said.

The Board has already released the practical exams schedule. As per the schedule, the Class 10th and Class 12th practical exams will begin from January 2, 2023. 

CBSE Class 10th Board Exams 2023 Complete Date Sheet

CBSE Class 12th Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet

CBSE Board Exams 2023: 40% questions in Class 10th, 30% in Class 12 to be competency based

At least 40 per cent questions in the CBSE Class 10th exam and 30 per cent in Class 12th exams in 2023 will be competency-based, the Ministry of Education had said this month. 

These questions will comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case-based.

