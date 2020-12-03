CBSE Board, JEE, NEET 2021 exam dates: Latest updates students must know - Details here

Amid growing speculations over 2021 CBSE Board, JEE, NEET exam dates, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday said that he will address all concerns in a live interaction on December 10. Pokhriyal said that he would go live on Twitter and Facebook to answer the queries of students, teachers and parents.

Before the live interaction, the minister has invited concerns, suggestions and opinions from the stakeholders for the same. Those who want to voice their concern can do so by tweeting using the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive.



"Dear all, 2020 has been a year of a great many changes like adjusting to #onlineeducation, adapting to #newnormal. Happy to share that I am going live on Dec 10 to talk about upcoming competitive/board exams with you. Drop your concerns below using #EducationMinisterGoesLive," Pokhriyal tweeted on Wednesday (December 2)

Meanwhile, the CBSE has made a crucial announcement for classes 10 and 12 students who will be appearing for the CBSE examination in 2021.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of COVID-19 and partially reopened in some states from October 15. However, a few states decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the infections.

"No final decision has been taken regarding the dates for the conduct of board exams, and consultations with stakeholders are still in process. The exams, as and when they are conducted, will be in the written mode and not in an online mode. The exams will be conducted following all COVID protocols," a senior CBSE official said.

It is to be noted that CBSE releases the datesheet for Class 10, 12 board exams in December and conducts the examinations in February and March but it is expected that the CBSE may not be able to keep with the date this time due to coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, the datasheet was released by released by CBSE in November.