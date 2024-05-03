CBSE Board Result 2024 Date: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results Link Soon By May 2nd Week On cbse.nic.in; When And Where To Check Scorecard

CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Results Live Uppdates: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2024 today, May 3, 2024. CBSE Class 10 results are expected to be released in the second week of May. Once released, students can access their CBSE board results on various official websites, including cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. Also, the results can be accessed on digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

CBSE Board Exam Results 2024 Date

Although the CBSE Board has not announced any date for releasing the results, students are advised to keep checking the board's official websites and other platforms for the latest updates on CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Results 2024.

CBSE Board Exam Results: Official Websites To Check Results

Once released, students can check their CBSE Class 12 results 2024 at the links provided below:

- results.cbse.nic.in

- www.cbse.gov.in

CBSE Results 2024 Live Updates: How To Access CBSE Class 10, 12 Results?

Once released, students can access their CBSE board results on various official websites, including cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. Additionally, results can also be checked digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

How To Check & Download The Scorecard?

Students can follow these steps to access and download the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results from the board's official website:

-Navigate to the official website of CBSE.

-Locate and click on the link for CBSE Board Result 2024.

-Log in to your account using your credentials.

-Enter either your roll number or registration number, then click on submit.

-Once submitted, you'll be able to view both your CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results.

-You can check your result and have the option to download it for future reference.

CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Results: Login Credentials Needed To Check Marks

Students need to keep their login credentials ready to check the CBSE Class 10, and 12 results on the board website:

-Roll number

-School number

-Admit card ID.

CBSE Results 2024 Live Updates: CBSE Board Exam Details

The CBSE Board conducted the Class 10 examinations from February 15 to March 13, 2024, whereas the Class 12 examinations took place from February 15 to April 2, 2024. Both exams were conducted in a single shift, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm daily. Around 39 lakh candidates registered for the CBSE Board exams in 2024, encompassing both Class 10 and 12.

CBSE Board Result 2024: How To Check Class 10th, 12th Scorecard SMS?

Students can also check their CBSE Result 2024 Class 12 via SMS facility. For this, they need to send an SMS in the format provided below:

-CBSE12 (roll number) (date of birth) (school number) (Centre number) and send it on the number 7738299899

-The format of the date of birth should be DDMMYYYY

-Students will receive an SMS with a subject-wise list of their marks. They must secure the CBSE Class 12 Result 2024 for immediate reference

CBSE 12th Result 2024 Link Activated?

No. The official link to check the CBSE Class 12 result 2024 has not been activated yet. It is expected that the result will be out today.

CBSE Result 2024 Result Trends

2023: May 12

2022 Term 2: July 22

2022 Term 1: March 19

2021: July 30

2020: July 13

2019: May 2

2018: May 26

2017: May 28

2016: May 21

2015: May 25

CBSE Results 2024: Number Of Students Registered For Class 10, 12

Around 39 lakh candidates have registered for Class 10, and 12 nationwide this year.