CBSE celebrates Teachers' Day 2020 virtually amid COVID-19 pandemic

With the COVID-19 pandemic changing our ways of celebration, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also went virtual to mark the special occasion of Teachers' day celebrated on 5th of September. The CBSE called its entire fraternity to acknowledge the precious contribution of the teaching community.

The board came up with two hashtags #OurTeachersOurHeros and #TeachersFromIndia and asked students to share their messages and selfies using it. Taking to microblogging site Twitter CBSE shared a note in both English and Hindi appreciating teachers with the hashtags. It asked students, schools, and parents to share messages/ selfies/ sketches/ anecdotes/ positive experiences that they have had with their teachers on social media platforms.

The campaign has been launched on September 4 and will continue until September 5. The board has roped in the entire fraternity i.e. affiliated schools of CBSE including 250 schools across the world, as part of the celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also acknowledged the contribution of teachers and expressed his gratitude for their hard work. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation. On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti."

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind will felicitate the winners of National Teachers' Awards 2020 today in a virtual ceremony amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. This year, 47 teachers have been chosen from across the nation.