CBSE, CISCE class 12 board exams: Here's what ministers and leaders have to say

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday (June 1) decided that CBSE class 12 board exams would not be held this year in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders. The government said that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class 12 board students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

Soon after the announcement, the CISCE board too announced that class 12 board exams have been cancelled.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth." PM Modi further asserted that all stakeholders need to show sensitivity for the students as well as their parents and teachers.

Modi said at the meeting that COVID-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of board examinations has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end. He said the COVID-19 situation is dynamic across the country, and that the number of cases is coming down with some states managing the situation through effective micro-containment, while some states have still opted for a lockdown.

Students, parents and teachers are naturally worried about the health of the students in such a situation, he noted, asserting that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is a 'big relief' that the Class 12 board exams have been cancelled. His remark came after the Centre decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

Delhi Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been against the idea of conducting the exams in the given circumstances, also tweeted, "I am happy that the never-ending class 12 for 1.5 crore students of the country will finally end."

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tweeted, "I wish all the students very best in their careers. I would like to reiterate safety and career of students is of paramount importance for Modi government". Nishank, was earlier in the day hospitalised at AIIMS due to post-Covid complications.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar wrote on Twitter, "Thanks to PM @narendramodi ji for putting an end to the anxiety among students, parents and teachers and cancelling CBSE Class XII Board Exams this year. This reflects the sensitivity of Prime Minister who has taken this decision for the health and safety of our children.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, "I appreciate the decision taken by the central government under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. This decision will highly benefit our students under these circumstances. #IndiaFightsCorona."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal wrote, "Thanking PM @NarendraModi ji for ensuring that there is no compromise on the well being and safety of our younger generation by cancelling the Class XII CBSE Board Exams in the interest of the students & their families."

Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote, "I welcome the decision taken by the GOI to cancel the Class 12 CBSE board exams, keeping in mind the safety of our children, and the adverse psychological impact of Covid."

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan wrote, "Keeping best interests of students first & foremost…it has been decided to cancel CBSE Class XIIth board examinations. Our students are the Nation’s true wealth, their safety & well-being is paramount for Govt led by Hon’ble PM Sh @narendramodi Ji."

BSP supremo Mayawati wrote, "BSP welcomes the decision taken by the Centre to cancel CBSE class 12 board exams in view of health and safety of children due to COVID pandemic. This was the demand of the time."

Today’s meeting was attended by Union Ministers of Home, Defence, Finance, Commerce, Information & Broadcasting, Petroleum and Women and Child Development Ministries and Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary and Secretaries of School Education and Higher Education Departments and other officials.

Live TV