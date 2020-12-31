CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 dates to be out on December 31 at this time, here's how to check datesheets online

The wait of lakhs of CBSE Class 10, 12 students is going to get over as Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will announce the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board examination 2021 dates on Thursday (December 31) at 6 PM. The Union Minister will announce the dates on his official Twitter page during a live session. After the live session of Pokhriyal, the date sheet for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021 will be released by CBSE on its official website, i.e., cbse.nic.in.

"Dear students and parents! I will announce the date of commencement for #CBSE board exams 2021 on Dec 31. Stay tuned." Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted on December 29.

Dear students & parents!

I will announce the date of commencement for #CBSE board exams 2021 on Dec 31.

Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/jyN4dY2lT1 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 29, 2020

CBSE Board Exam 2021: How to check datesheets online

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, i.e., cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'CBSE Board Exam 2021 date sheet for classes 10 and 12' (Once Released)

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Select ‘Class 10’ or ‘Class 12’ as per your preference.

Step 5: Your CBSE Board Exam 2021 datesheet will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Sample papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education has already released the sample papers for CBSE Class class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 on its official website.

CBSE Board Exam 2021 syllabus

It is to be noted that CBSE has already reduced the syllabus for each subject by 30 percent and the paper for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021 will be based on the reduced syllabus. The revised syllabus of the exam is available on the official website of CBSE.